Coronavirus

Indiana reports 981 new COVID-19 cases; 40 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 981 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 1 to Feb. 23.

A total of 1,679,591 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 40 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. Those deaths occurred between Jan. 12 and Feb. 23.

A total of 21,858 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 878 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 18,894,891 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,032 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,145,387 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,681,377 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,480,439 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 430,571,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,922,000 deaths.

