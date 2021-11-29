Coronavirus

Indiana’s COVID-19 surge continued over Thanksgiving weekend

by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals continued its sharp spike over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The state health department reports Indiana hospitals had about 2,000 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, an increase of 170, or 9%, from Tuesday.

Indiana has seen a 66% increase in hospitalizations over the past three weeks.

The Republican-dominated state Legislature had been scheduled to meet Monday for votes on a proposal that included administrative actions which Gov. Eric Holcomb had said would enable him to end the state’s public health emergency.

But those votes were called off following objections from medical and business groups over provisions forcing broad exemptions from workplace vaccination requirements.

