ISDH: 1,408 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,408 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between March 2, 2021 and April 14.

A total of 703,345 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 7 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 25, 2020 and April 13.

A total of 12,789 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5%.

There are currently 833 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,334,460 tests have been administered to 3,316,399 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,588,808 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,497,753 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 666,551 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 138,416,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 78,845,000 recoveries and more than 2,975,000 deaths.

