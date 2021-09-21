Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,673 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,673 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Sept. 20.

A total of 937,221 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Tuesday, ISDH reported 81 new deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. The deaths occurred between Aug. 30 and Sept. 20.

A total of 14,765 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 474 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 20.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.3%.

A total of 13,204,869 tests have been administered to 4,121,821 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,477 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 6,443,452 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,221,558 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 833,964 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 229,307,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,704,000 deaths.

