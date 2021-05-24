Coronavirus

ISDH: 381 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 381 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 23.

A total of 740,564 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one additional Hoosier has died from COVID-19, which occurred on May 23.

A total of 13,137 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 751 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,333,248 tests have been administered to 3,480,332 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,021,672 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,428,136 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 707,810 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 167,243,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,465,000 deaths.

