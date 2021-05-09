Coronavirus

ISDH: Indiana COVID-19 death rate rises above 13,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 913 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 8.

A total of 729,716 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 26 and May 7.

A total of 13,003 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 415 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.2%.

There are currently 924 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,024,341 tests have been administered to 3,421,873 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,575,544 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,135,682 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 691,698 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 157,789,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 93,826,000 recoveries and more than 3,285,000 deaths.

