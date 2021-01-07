Marion County health officials encourage seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday is the big day: COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be distributed to more Hoosiers. And people aged 80 and older will be able to schedule their vaccination appointments.

Hoosiers 80 years and older make up more than half of Indiana’s 8,000+ COVID-19 deaths. Health professionals believe getting seniors vaccinated will help protect some of our most vulnerable population.

Community spread of COVID-19 is rising by the day. This week, 57 of the state’s 97 counties are in the worst category of red.

Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said seniors exposed to COVID-19 have the highest risk for hospitalizations and deaths.

“It’s much more deadly the older that you are because your immune system wanes,” said Caine.

Trending Headlines

Like many people, Caine said seniors have had questions and concerns about the vaccine. Now that they’re rolling out the vaccine to that age group, she wants to put them at ease.

“It’s got one of the highest effectiveness related to this vaccine compared to almost any other vaccines we’ve had in the past, at 95%. One of the vaccines is almost at 100% preventing you from being intubated or having to be placed on a respirator,” said Caine.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said this vaccine is a big step for people getting their freedom back.



“We must try equally hard to reach residents and educate them on the importance this vaccine will play in getting them and our entire community back to everyday life,” said Hogsett.