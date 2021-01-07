ISDH: 7,344 more COVID-19 cases, 81 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals at 27.8%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 7,344 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 15 and Jan. 6. Of those, 7,315 were recorded on Jan. 6.

A total of 546,499 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 81 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Oct. 7 and Jan. 6. ISDH says 18 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 6.

A total of 8,452 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 371 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 27.8%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 16.4%.

There are currently 2,812 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,950,922 tests have been administered to 2,710,638 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 360,195 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 87,434,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 48,924,000 recoveries and more than 1,887,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 4, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.