Coronavirus

Researchers see blood pressure spike during COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to scientists at the Cleveland Clinic, blood pressure levels have risen significantly since the pandemic began.

The team of researchers compared blood pressure levels–also called the ‘silent killer’ because the condition shows no signs or symptoms–in over 450,000 adults.

Pre-pandemic measures were assessed between January and March 2020 and again during the pandemic, between April and December 2020.

Results showed 27% of the sample had increased their blood pressure levels during the pandemic, compared to the 22% who lowered their levels during the same timeframe. Findings applied to both men and women.

High blood pressure increases a person’s risk of heart failure, stroke and cancer.