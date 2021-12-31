Coronavirus

State health officials still working on COVID guidance in schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says her department is working to incorporate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s general quarantine guidelines into schools, which is 5 days of isolation if you test positive, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask.

“Cases among children ages 9 and under have increased from 3% to 10% of cases,” said Box.

Carmel resident Andrew Hope’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son each tested positive for COVID-19 after both received their first doses of the vaccine.

Hope’s daughter had a fever, but his son displayed no symptoms.

“My wife is a teacher. She teaches at the same school they go to. She was with them, but never ended up testing positive for it,” said Hope.

The Indiana Department of Health says 10% of kids ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated, 38% of kids ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated and the number jumps to 45% for teens ages 16 to 19.

Hope said both his kids have to test negative before getting their second COVID-19 shot.

“They’re doing fine. I think a part of them were relieved to have it as well, and get it over with just because we were so worried about it and talked about it,” he said.

The guidance for people exposed to someone with COVID-19 is to mask for 10 days and test on day 5 if they have been vaccinated or boosted.

It’s not clear at this time how that federal guidance will be applied to children.