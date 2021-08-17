Coronavirus

Students, staff required to wear masks inside Greenwood schools

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Students and staff members will be required to wear face masks while inside any Greenwood school.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, according to an alert posted on the Greenwood Community School Corporation website.

“We will re-evaluate the mask requirement at the Labor Day break to determine if the need for masks continues,” the alert said in part.

The new requirements at Greenwood schools fall in line with the recommendations laid down by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is recommending universal mask wearing indoors for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors at K-12 schools.

This recommendation is for everyone, no matter their vaccination status.