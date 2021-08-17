Coronavirus

Students, staff required to wear masks inside Greenwood schools

Photo of face masks. (Provided Photo)
by: Jess Vermeulen
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Students and staff members will be required to wear face masks while inside any Greenwood school.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, according to an alert posted on the Greenwood Community School Corporation website.

“We will re-evaluate the mask requirement at the Labor Day break to determine if the need for masks continues,” the alert said in part.

The new requirements at Greenwood schools fall in line with the recommendations laid down by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC is recommending universal mask wearing indoors for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors at K-12 schools.

This recommendation is for everyone, no matter their vaccination status.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Carmel PD looking for theft suspect

Crime Watch 8 /

Kindred Hospital to close in Hammond

Inside INdiana Business /

Fort Wayne mayor tests positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination

Indiana News /

Dozens of Nazi-looted artworks are exhibiting in New York

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image