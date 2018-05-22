Council honors bail bondsman who was shot, killed at funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City-County Council on Monday night adopted a resolution to honor a bail bondsman who was shot and killed in March.

Byron Frierson Sr., 55, attempted to serve Robert Dew, 19, with a warrant March 16 outside a funeral home, where the shooting occurred. Dew was charged with Frierson’s murder as well as drug charges.

Council members recalled Frierson’s life, including the starting of his bail bond business and his time as a star basketball and football player on Indianapolis Public Schools teams. His athletic abilities gained him a football scholarship at Southern Methodist University, the council noted.

His sister, Gina Frierson, spoke to the council after the council in a voice vote approved the resolution. She thanked the council for its action.

“My brother would have been very humbled and honored to even be considered for such an honor,” Gina Frierson said. “He was an amazing son, husband, father, uncle, businessman and friend. He was willing to help anyone that he came in contact with. He gave wholeheartedly to anyone in need.”

His sister noted her brother, at the time of of his death, had been working with community groups to provide shoes for youths who could not afford them. He also was mentoring students in athletics.