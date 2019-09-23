Man critically injured in shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a Sunday night shooting at a gas station on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 5000 block of East 38th Street, near Emerson Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.