1 dead, 1 critical after shooting near West 25th Street

Scene of the incident near the 400 block of West 25th Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 8:11 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West 25th Street on a report of a person shot. That is a a residential area on the city’s near northwest side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male with gunshot wound injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 8:14 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a walk-in person shot at IU Health Methodist Hospital in the 1700 block of Senate Boulevard. At the hospital, officers located a man in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators did not immediately release information on the identity of the victims or what led to the shooting, but they believe these two incidents are connected.