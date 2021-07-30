Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 35-year-old man died and an 18-year-old suspect was taken in to custody after a shooting Thursday night, police said early Friday.

Anderson Police Department was called to a reported shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street. That’s between Raible and Madison avenues, just west of downtown.

Officers found the man near the road. He was taken to a local hospital before he died.

Police located a suspect who was seen fleeing the area, said a news release from Caleb Knight, public information officer for the department. The suspect later was taken in to custody without incident. Police said the suspect is an 18-year-old man but did not name him.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending proper notification, the release said.