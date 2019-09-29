1 dead, 1 critical in shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Downes Driver, just south of 42nd Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads, around 9:48 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

At the scene, police said an argument had escalated to gunfire inside a residence. At least four people were believed to have been inside when the shots were fired.

One person died at the scene and a second was in critical condition at an area hospital, according to Maj. Harold Turner.

No additional information about the identity of the victims was immediately available.