1 dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting on the city’s northeast side Sunday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 8400 block of Craig Street Sunday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. That’s near East 82nd Street and Bash Street in the Castleton area.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about what led to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

