Crime Watch 8

1 dies in shooting in residential area on east side

Indianapolis police were called shortly before 4:45 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, to a shooting at a home near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Parker Avenue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a shooting Friday afternoon in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police were called shortly before 4:45 p.m. Friday to a home near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Parker Avenue. That’s north of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Way and North Rural Street.

Officers arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds.

No information was immediately available about what led to the shooting or a possible suspect.

It’s the second fatal shooting on the city’s east side on Friday afternoon.