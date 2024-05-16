Walmart is laying off hundreds of employees at its corporate offices and relocating a number of workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Walmart is laying off hundreds of employees at its corporate offices and relocating a number of workers to its primary offices in Arkansas, New Jersey and California, officials have announced.

The changes were revealed in a memo sent to staff members on Tuesday. While the memo doesn’t reveal the reason behind the layoffs, company officials write, “Some parts of our business have made changes” that have resulted in the loss of jobs.

The memo goes on to say “most remote workers and personnel” in Dallas, Hoboken and San Francisco are being relocated to bring “more of us together more often.”

Walmart officials have not yet commented on the changes.

What’s it mean when a store as profitable as Walmart has to lay off employees?