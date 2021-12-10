Crime Watch 8

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on northwest side; 1 arrested

(WISH Photo)
by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Thursday after a shooting on the city’s northwest side left a man dead and a woman injured.

Just before 5 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3700 block of St. Thomas Boulevard on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hosptial.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the male victim was pronounced dead. The female remains in “serious but stable condition,” police said.

After preliminary investigation, police arrested a 22-year-old woman for her alleged involvement in the murder.

IMPD did not immediately release the victims’ or suspect’s names.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

State officials see uptick in hospitalizations

Medical /

Man charged with kidnapping after vehicle pursuit in northern Indiana

Indiana News /

WISH Tree gets donation from Lt. Governor

As Seen on TV /

The Zone Extra: December 9, 2021

High School - The Zone /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.