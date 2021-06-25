Crime Watch 8

1 shot, killed overnight on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation into a deadly shooting on the city’s east side is underway, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 12:15 Friday morning, officers were called to the 3000 block of East Michigan Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

It’s unclear, at this time, what led up to the fatal shooting.

No suspect or victim information has been released.