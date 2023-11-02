13-year-old taken into custody after crashing into IMPD vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 13-year-old was taken into custody by Indianapolis police Thursday morning after stealing a vehicle and causing an accident with a police vehicle.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Thursday, a blue Hyundai ran a flashing red light at 16th Street and Bosart Avenue, and was struck by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle that had the right of way. The 13-year-old driver of the Hyundai ran and was taken into custody a short distance away. The column of the Hyundai had a punched column and officers learned it was stolen.

The teenager had minor injuries and the officer involved in the crash had a complaint of pain.

The teenager was transported to a hospital, which is standard procedure when a teenager who is in police custody has been involved in a crash.

Investigators could not confirm that an arrest was made.