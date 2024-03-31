15-year-old arrested for homicide near Pebble Way

Scene of the incident near the 4800 block of Pebble Way. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 60-year-old man, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a news release Sunday.

On Saturday, March 23, around 9:12 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4800 block of Pebble Way, near West 62nd Street and Georgetown Road. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived to the location, they located 60-year-old Troy Burrage suffering from gunshot wound injuries. Medical services arrived and pronounced Burrage dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives began investigating and identified a 15-year-old male as the suspect. On Saturday, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder.