Person dead after shooting near Pebble Way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:23 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4800 block of Pebble Way. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

At 9:38 p.m. Saturday, IMPD confirmed that the victim died.

Investigators did not immediately provide any information on the victim’s identity, suspect information, or what led to the shooting.

