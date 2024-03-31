15-year-old arrested for role in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 15-year-old boy Sunday after they say he shot and injured someone at an east side motel Saturday night.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot at the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E. 21st St. around 10:46 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were last said to be “awake and breathing.”
Around 11 a.m. Sunday, IMPD announced that they arrested a 15-year-old boy for his role in the incident.
The teen is facing charges of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and dangerous possession of a firearm by a minor.
Police did not say if the teen would be charged as an adult.
