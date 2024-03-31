Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

15-year-old arrested for role in east side motel shooting

Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, is shown in June 2021. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after police say he shot and injured someone at the motel on March 30, 2024. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested a 15-year-old boy Sunday after they say he shot and injured someone at an east side motel Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot at the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E. 21st St. around 10:46 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were last said to be “awake and breathing.”

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, IMPD announced that they arrested a 15-year-old boy for his role in the incident.

The teen is facing charges of battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and dangerous possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police did not say if the teen would be charged as an adult.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Here are the teams that...
Sports /
Dozens of vehicles damaged in...
News /
Milltown man facing murder charges...
Indiana News /
Pope presides over blustery Easter...
International News /
Gmail revolutionized email 20 years...
News /
Arizona State wins program’s first...
Sports /
March Madness masterpiece: All-Americans Edey...
National News /
New $20 minimum wage for...
National News /