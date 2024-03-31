Multiple people injured in shooting near Circle Centre Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of Illinois Street and West Maryland Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.
Officers arrived and located multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
Police are advising the public to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
