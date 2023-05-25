16-year-old arrested after carrying gun at Herron-Riverside High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon for being in possession of a handgun while on school property, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to Herron-Riverside High School when school officials reported a student had a gun.

According to a release from the school, a student reported to faculty that another student was carrying a firearm. Safety protocols were enacted as students remained in their classrooms, while a search was conducted to locate the weapon. Officers found the weapon without incident.

The teenager carrying the firearm was placed in police custody,

The school says families were notified and advised they could pick up their children or allow them to remain safely on campus through the afternoon.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley told News 8 the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.