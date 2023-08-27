17-year-old arrested for robbery that ended with 14-year-old accomplice shot

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a robbery that ended with his 14-year-old accomplice being shot, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The 14-year-old was last said to be in stable condition.

Around midnight Saturday, police were sent to the 3400 block of Beeler Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a 14-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound.

Beeler Avenue is in a residential area off West 34th Street on the northwest side.

During their investigation, officers say they believe the 14-year-old, along with the 17-year-old, were attempting to rob someone at gunpoint. A struggle over the gun ensued, and the 14-year-old was shot.

Police say the robbery and shooting originally occurred near the 3400 block of Ashley Lane, which is three blocks away from Beeler Avenue.

Detectives later arrested the 17-year-old for his role in the shooting. He is preliminarily being charged with robbery.

The juveniles’ names have not been released.