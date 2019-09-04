2 adults, 3 kids hit by suspected drunk driver in Advance

ADVANCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults and three children on a Tuesday evening walk in the town of Advance were struck by a suspected drunk driver.

A red Chevy Cavalier hit the pedestrians from behind near Wall and Maple streets in the southwestern Boone County town and then continued driving west on Wall Street, Sgt. Chris Burcham with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday night release.

A resident “heard the commotion” and ran after the car, jumped in the driver’s side window, shut off the car and took the keys until police could arrive, Burcham said.

The conditions of the people struck were not immediately provided by Burcham.

The cause of the accident was unknown, but alcohol was believed to be a factor, Burcham said.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.