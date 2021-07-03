Crime Watch 8

2 dead, 4 hurt after 5 separate shootings over 5 hours in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died and four were injured after five separate shootings in Indianapolis spanning five hours.

Officer Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Friday night that the shootings did not appear to be linked. But detectives also don’t think the acts were random.

38th Street and Post Road

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting outside a business at 38th and Post. They arrived to find two female victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals, one stable and the other critical. One of those victims later died at the hospital, Cook said.

Cook is asking anyone who saw something in that area to come forward. She said detectives believe it was not a random act.

Two women were shot, one fatally, outside a business at 38th and Post. (WISH Photo/Andrew Garrison)

30th Street and Sherman Drive

Just before 7:15 p.m., officers responded to 30th and Sherman, where they found a man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a building at the intersection. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he died. Cook said detectives believed the man was shot while he was driving, and the incident was not random.

News 8’s Dan Klein was at the scene and observed a bullet hole in the back windshield of the car.

A man was found shot in a car at 30th and Sherman on July 2, 2021. He later died at an area hospital. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

A man in his mid-20s was stable after being shot inside Castleton Square mall, police said.

Emergency medical crews were the first called about 7:25 p.m. to an unsafe gunshot scene at the mall, 6020 E. 82nd St.

Police about 3 minutes later received a report of a person shot coming to Community North Hospital, which is near the mall. IMPD later determined the victim at the hospital was connected to the shooting inside the mall.

Cook said in a news briefing that the shooting happened inside the mall near the south entrance. A map of the mall shows stores near that entrance includes the Forever 21, H&M and Express clothing shops; Sally’s Beauty Supply; and the Foot Locker and Skechers shoe retailers.

Cook also said the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The shooting was not believed to be random. No suspects are in custody. Police on Friday night were still trying figure out what led to the shooting.

Law-enforcement officers from IMPD and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office who were off-duty and working at the mall went from store to store after the shooting to secure the area and escort people safely. The mall was closed after the shooting.

An attempt by News 8 to reach Simon Property Group by email after-hours for a statement were unsuccessful.

A man was shot and wounded inside Castleton Square mall. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

North Berwick Avenue, near 18th Street and Tibbs Avenue

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to Berwick Avenue and found a person with gunshot wounds inside a home. The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, Cook said.

Detectives believe the shooting was connected to a residential robbery, and that narcotics were a motive in the incident. Detectives say they believe a black SUV sped away from the scene along the 1800 block of Berwick Avenue.

34th Street and High School Road

A person was stable at Eskenazi hospital after being shot, possibly at the intersection of West 34th Street and North High School Road, police said. The shooting was reported about 2:40 p.m. Friday.