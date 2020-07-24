2 detained after 2 injured in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people have been detained after two males were injured in a shooting Thursday night in downtown Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called on reports of a person shot around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at 25 N. Pennsylvania St. That’s one block east of Monument Circle downtown. Police said the shooting happened outside the Big Red Liquors store at that address.

One person was in critical condition, and another person, who received a graze wound, was in serious condition. The person in serious condition had a bullet hit him near his armpit and may have injured his lung.

IMPD said another altercation led to a “spinoff altercation” that appeared to precede the shooting.

Police could not immediately confirm whether the males were adults or younger than 18.

A witness saw the shooting from a parking garage across the street. The employee of Express Park told News 8 that five people were arguing outside the liquor store when two gunshots went off. As police arrived, the witness told News 8, one man from the group tried walking off and police yelled at him to stop, but the witness did not know if police caught up to the man.

IMPD later said that man was one of the two people in custody. Witnesses helped police arriving on the scene to find suspects who were fleeing after the shooting.

On July 16, Mayor Joe Hogsett rolled out a crime-reduction plan calling for more police on the street and more intervention. His long-awaited announcement came while Indianapolis violent crime is down but criminal homicides are up compared to 2019.

The Rev. Charles Harrison, leader of the crime-fighting Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, tweeted Thursday night, “Downtown has never seen this much violence in my 28 yrs of living in Indy.”