Crime Watch 8

2 injured in shooting at Plainfield hotel are expected to survive

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Two 27-year-old injured men that were taken from the scene of the Plainfield hotel shooting Saturday evening are both expected to survive, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting Saturday night at a hotel on U.S. 40, police said.

The Plainfield Police Department was called to the shooting at about 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of White House Suites, 2688 E. Main St. That’s west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

According to police, the men’s identities are not being released at this time.

Confirmation of their identities will be made by the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office once their investigation is complete, police said.

According to Plainfield Police, detectives have identified a person of interest in this case. However, at this time are unable to release the identity of the individual as their investigation continues.