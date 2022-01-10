Crime Watch 8

$2 million of cocaine found during semi inspection on I-70

A New York man was arrested for possession of narcotics on Jan. 9, 2022. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Josh Doering
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — Approximately $2 million of cocaine were found during an inspection of a semi-trailer on Interstate 70 in Putnam County on Sunday evening, Indiana State Police said Monday.

A semi driven by Vikram Sandhu, 32, of Queens, New York, was stopped by a state trooper near the 41 mile marker around 5:45 p.m. That is about 10 miles south of Greencastle.

A K-9 was called and detected illegal drugs, which led to a search of the semi.

Police say around 115 pounds of cocaine was found in the sleeper berth.

Sandhu was charged with dealing narcotics and possession of narcotics.

He was traveling from Houston to Indianapolis, according to ISP.

