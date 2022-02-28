Crime Watch 8

Police: Chase suspect runs red light; 2 dead in crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were killed after a police chase that began in Mooresville ended in a crash in Hendricks County.

The Mooresville Police Department says the suspect in the chase ran a red light, striking and killing the driver of an uninvolved vehicle.

At around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Mooresville police tried to stop the driver of an orange Honda Element for a traffic violation in the area of southbound State Road 67 and Woodside Drive.

The driver of the Honda, a 41-year-old man, initially stopped for police. When officers approached the vehicle, he made a U-turn on SR 67 and headed north at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Officers followed the Honda on SR 67 and into Hendricks County.

The suspect ran a red light at the intersection of Enterprise Drive and SR 67 and crashed into a black Mazda, police said.

Both vehicles caught on fire and came to rest in the median of SR 67, just north of Enterprise Drive.

Police pulled the suspect and the driver of the Mazda, a 62-year-old woman, from their burning vehicles.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Eskenazi Hospital, but neither survived.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not shared the names of the drivers involved in the crash.

Mooresville police are still investigating and ask anyone who witnessed the crash and has information, video, or photographs to contact the dispatch center at 317-831-3434.