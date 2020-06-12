Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on city’s north side

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people have been shot on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say one of the victims has died.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Hewitt, two people were found shot in the area of 1400 East 46th Street Friday just before 5 p.m. That’s in the area of Arsenal Park near the intersection of East 46th Street and Haverford Avenue.

Hewitt says one person has died. The condition of the other victim was not immediately known.

No other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fantastic weekend ahead

Weather /

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Tea’s Me Cafe Indy

Gr8 Comeback /

Castleton Square mall’s second shooting in 5 years

Crime Watch 8 /

Entertainment Insider: Ariana Grande buys $13.7M home in Hollywood Hills

All Indiana /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.