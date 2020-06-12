1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people have been shot on the city’s north side Friday afternoon. Police say one of the victims has died.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Hewitt, two people were found shot in the area of 1400 East 46th Street Friday just before 5 p.m. That’s in the area of Arsenal Park near the intersection of East 46th Street and Haverford Avenue.

Hewitt says one person has died. The condition of the other victim was not immediately known.

No other details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.