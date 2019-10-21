24-year-old arrested in connection to 2016 murder of 66-year-old

PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) — A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to a 2016 murder, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Cody Gabriel, of French Lick, was preliminarily arrested on two counts of a murder and a count of burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, police said in a news release.

James Bryson, 66, of French Lick, was found dead Dec. 27, 2016, in the home he shared with a sister in the 11300 block of West Orange County Road 50 South. That’s about 2 miles west of Paoli.

Police in July 2017 had offered a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the capture of a suspect or suspects in the murder. Last month, police increased the amount of the reward to $10,000. Monday’s state police release did not provide details on the case against Gabriel.