28-year-old murderer of 2 women outside Frankfort factory sentenced to 110 years

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A 28-year-old murderer will spend more than 100 years in prison after admitting to killing a grandmother and her granddaughter outside a Clinton County factory, court documents show.

The afternoon shooting happened Aug. 18, 2021, at the NHK Seating of America plant west of Frankfort. The plant, one of two NHK facilities in the county, had opened only a couple of months earlier near the I-65 interchange for State Road 28. The facility designs and makes seating for vehicles, and operates production facilities serving the Subaru plant in Lafayette.

Pamela Sledd, 62, and Promise Mays, 21, both of Rossville, drove to the plant together and were about to start their shift when a fellow employee opened fire. Gary Ferrell II, of Frankfort, then fled the scene in a blue Ford Focus.

After the Aug. 18, 2021, shooting, the sheriff said Ferrell reached speeds from 90-100 mph before crashing in a construction zone in the Clinton County city of Frankfort. He was taken into custody without incident following the crash.

Ferrell on Thursday was sentenced in Clinton Superior Court to 110 years in prison.

The judge wrote in the sentencing document that he found the murders “brutal and heinous” and premeditated. Judge Justin H. Hunter also noted that the two women “watched the other being shot.”

Ferrell “acted out an entitlement to control and possess Promise Mays, whether in life or in death, even though she had demonstrated only kindness for the many people whom she encountered in her short and precious life,” the judge added.

The judge also revealed that Ferrell had intended to kill himself after shooting Mays.

Mental health resources