OG Anunoby won’t play, Jalen Brunson questionable for Knicks in Game 3 vs. Pacers

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson talks to a referee during the first half of Game 2 in the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers on May 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby won’t play for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night because of a strained left hamstring, while Jalen Brunson is questionable with his sore right foot.

Brunson returned from his injury after missing the second quarter to lead the Knicks to a 130-121 victory on Wednesday for a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. But Anunoby was hurt in the second half after scoring a career playoff-high 28 points, leaving the Knicks’ injury-depleted frontcourt without yet another starter.

The forward limped off the court holding the back of his leg after appearing to get injured attempting a fast-break layup in the third quarter.

The Knicks are 26-5 this season with Anunoby in the lineup, which he joined after being acquired from Toronto on Dec. 30.

All-Star forward Julius Randle was already out for the rest of the season after shoulder surgery, and the Knicks lost key reserves Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic during the playoffs.

