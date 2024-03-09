Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

3 injured in hit-and-run on Mass Ave; police searching for suspect

3 injured in hit-and-run on Mass Ave; police searching for suspect

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were struck and injured in a hit-and-run in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning, police say.

One of the victims was said to be in critical condition, while the two other people were in stable condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Massachusetts and College avenues on a report of an accident with serious bodily injuries.

That intersection is in a mixed-use area with apartment buildings and businesses in downtown Indianapolis.

When they arrived, they found that three pedestrians standing at the southwest corner of the intersection were hit by a vehicle driving southbound. The people were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

IMPD says they are working to gather information on potential suspects and suspect vehicles.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana Grown: The Gant Collective
Local News /
How do animals react during...
Solar Eclipse /
Education, Medicaid highlight fast-paced legislative...
Political News /
Indiana lawmakers wrap up session...
News /
Indianapolis woman who lost son...
Political News /
Head-on crash kills 2, injures...
Local News /
Sen. Todd Young says he...
Election /
Daughter of former Clark County...
Indiana News /