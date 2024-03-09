3 injured in hit-and-run on Mass Ave; police searching for suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were struck and injured in a hit-and-run in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning, police say.

One of the victims was said to be in critical condition, while the two other people were in stable condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Massachusetts and College avenues on a report of an accident with serious bodily injuries.

That intersection is in a mixed-use area with apartment buildings and businesses in downtown Indianapolis.

When they arrived, they found that three pedestrians standing at the southwest corner of the intersection were hit by a vehicle driving southbound. The people were then taken to a hospital for treatment.

IMPD says they are working to gather information on potential suspects and suspect vehicles.