3 injured in hotel shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were injured, one in critical condition, in a hotel shooting Wednesday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 8500 block of Northwest Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m. That’s located at the Extended Stay America hotel, just off 86th Street near I-465.

Police did not say what led to the shooting. No further information was immediately provided.

IMPD is responding to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.