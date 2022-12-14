Crime Watch 8

3 women, 1 man stabbed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three women and one man were stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 3:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street on reports of a person stabbed. That’s an area with a church and homes between North Post Road and North Mitthoefer Road.

Officers found four people with stab wounds. Police believe an argument led to the stabbing

One of the four people appears to have a gunshot wound, IMPD said. All four people have been transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Police also believe the primary aggressor is the one with gunshot wounds.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.