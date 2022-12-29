Crime Watch 8

8-year-old girl shot in leg in drive-by shooting, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl was shot in the leg Wednesday night by a drive-by shooter on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday from a duplex house in the 4200 block of East Washington Street. That’s between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

An officer quickly applied a tourniquet to her, said IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia. The girl was inside a house when shot.

The girl was stable and taken to a hospital, police say.

Police think someone in a car fired the shot. Aggravated assault investigators were not immediately sure what led to the shooting. No word was immediately available on a suspect.