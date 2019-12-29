Woman dead, child hurt after shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a woman is dead and a child was hurt after a shooting on the city’s northwest side.
Police did not immediately know the child’s condition or whether the child was shot.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly before 1:45 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 4900 block of Clarkson Drive at the Parkside subdivision. That’s near West 52nd Street and Georgetown Road.
Police could not immediately provide additional information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.
