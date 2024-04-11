Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys don’t want his prison statements used at trial

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen want statements he made inside prison thrown out of court in the trial.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen’s attorneys on Thursday filed the motion asking Special Judge Frances Gull from Allen County to suppress statements where Allen reportedly confessed to killing the teens.

Prosecutors say Allen made the admission multiple times while being held in the maximum-security Westville Correctional Facility.

Allen’s attorneys argue his treatment at the facility led to mental health issues.

They also claim the statements Allen made don’t match facts in the case, including those in the autopsies of the two girls.

The judge has not made a ruling or set a hearing on the attorneys’ requests.

Allen is set to go on trial on two counts of murder starting May 13. A jury from Allen County will hear the case in Carroll County where the girls were found dead.

