Crime Watch 8

Authorities searching for man who failed to register as a sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County authorities are searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Donald Freeman. Freeman is considered to be a sexually violent predator.

Freeman was convicted of rape in 2001. He failed to register as a sex offender and is wanted by authorities.

Anyone with information about Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.