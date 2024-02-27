Search
Brownsburg couple sentenced for roles in Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot

by: Michaela Springer, Jay Adkins, and Richard Essex
WASHINGTON (WISH) — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Brownsburg, Indiana, couple for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.

Prosecutors say a picture from court documents shows Arthur and Jessica Reyher, highlighted with a red box, in the tunnel leading to the Capitol building.

Prosecutors say they were in the first wave of rioters and were involved in a surge against police officers.

Arthur got eight months in prison. Jessica got 90 days. They had each pleaded guilty to a felony offense of civil disorder.

Both also were sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

