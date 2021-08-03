Crime Watch 8

Carmel man charged after bringing handgun to school board meeting

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man faces a felony charge after a handgun fell out of his pocket at a school board meeting last month, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Robert Lesher, 69, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Police came into contact with around 8 p.m. on July 26 at the Educational Services Center, located at 5201 E. Main St., where a school board meeting was being held.

According to officers, the man was adjusting his posture in his seat when a firearm — later identified as a Glock 43 handgun — fell out of his pocket, the court filing states.

Police said they gained control of the firearm and detained Lesher, the court filing states.

Lesher’s initial hearing was held Monday. His jury trial is schedule for March 30, online court records show.