Crime Watch 8

Child dies after crash; 2 drivers arrested for intoxicated driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One child was killed and three more were injured in a crash on the city’s south side Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that just after 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of Troy Avenue and Meridian Street for a two-vehicle crash with injury.

Police said that one of the vehicles involved had six people, four of which were juveniles. Officers said two of the juveniles were in critical condition while the other two are were serious condition. One of those injured, an 8-year-old child, died after being taken to the hospital.

The second vehicle was occupied by one man. He was treated and released at the scene, having suffered minor injuries.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles have been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.