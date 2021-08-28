Crime Watch 8

Columbus police arrest Kentucky man after low-speed bulldozer chase

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police say they arrested a Kentucky man early Saturday morning after he led them on a chase in a stolen, 19,000-pound bulldozer.

It began around 4 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Hawcreek Boulevard near downtown Columbus. Police say Adam Jackson, 26, of Gray, Kentucky, was told several times to stop the bulldozer but he refused. Police said they used an in-car public-address system to ask Jackson to stop.

“Jackson continuously made obscene gestures to police throughout the pursuit, while reaching speeds as high as 6mph,” said a news release from Sgt. Alyson M. Eichel of Columbus Police Department.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office then used an armored vehicle to pull alongside Jackson, got him to stop and arrested him in a Cummins parking lot near Third Street.

He faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, vehicle theft, and criminal recklessness.