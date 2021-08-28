Crime Watch 8

Columbus police arrest Kentucky man after low-speed bulldozer chase

(Photo Provided/Columbus, Indiana, Police Department)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police say they arrested a Kentucky man early Saturday morning after he led them on a chase in a stolen, 19,000-pound bulldozer.

It began around 4 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Hawcreek Boulevard near downtown Columbus. Police say Adam Jackson, 26, of Gray, Kentucky, was told several times to stop the bulldozer but he refused. Police said they used an in-car public-address system to ask Jackson to stop.

“Jackson continuously made obscene gestures to police throughout the pursuit, while reaching speeds as high as 6mph,” said a news release from Sgt. Alyson M. Eichel of Columbus Police Department.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office then used an armored vehicle to pull alongside Jackson, got him to stop and arrested him in a Cummins parking lot near Third Street.

He faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, vehicle theft, and criminal recklessness.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

David’s Saturday Evening Weather

Weather /

Man dies 17 days after found shot outside Walmart on north side

Crime Watch 8 /

SEC, Justice Department investigating Peloton

Business /

Alabama health official: ‘No room’ for bodies as COVID deaths climbs

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image