Coroner IDs man shot, killed at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed at Castleton Square Mall on Thursday.

MCCO says 23-year-old Trai Terrell was killed. The coroner’s office says autopsy results are not yet available.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a group of people were in custody for questioning and that the shooting was not random.

Officers were called to the mall around 5:45 p.m.

No other information has been released.